Dabo Swinney’s First TikTok Video Is Making Headlines

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has officially made his TikTok debut, via his son Will’s account. His first TikTok video is just about as cringy as you’d expect.

Swinney’s one of the best recruiters in the country thanks to his ability to understand young adults and the trends across the country. TikTok is the latest booming social media app which allows users to create creative videos to share. Swinney’s now in on the action.

But his first TikTok is one of the cringiest videos you’ll see this week. Swinney adjusted the lyrics to the famous nursery rhyme “Hickory Dickory Dock” and sported some Clemson gear to introduce himself to the TikTok community. This may be one of the worst TikTok videos ever.

“Hickory Dickory Dock, the mouse ran up the clock,” Swinney sang. “Coach Swinney’s got that drip, and now he’s on TikTok.”

Dabo Swinney is on TikTok and… hmm… wait… wut 🤔 via TikTok/wilburrr1 pic.twitter.com/VgGXmz5QZo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 15, 2020

It’s a good thing Dabo Swinney’s one of the best coaches in college football because he surely doesn’t have a future with social media. But at least he’s having some fun with it.

The Tigers had another dominant season this past year. Clemson’s lone loss came in the 2019-20 National Championship to the LSU Tigers – a team which some consider one of the greatest teams of all-time. Swinney’s Tigers enter the 2020 season as one of the National Championship favorites, once again.

As long as Swinney keeps having success at Clemson, he can make as many cringy TikTok videos as he likes.

[Will Swinney]