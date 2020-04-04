The Spun

Dabo Swinney Took Private Plane To Vacation In Florida

clemson head coach dabo swinney celebrates during national titleSANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on the 2020 college football season. He made it very clear that he doesn’t believe the schedule will be rearranged due to ongoing health concerns.

“I have zero doubt we are going to play…This is America, man,” Swinney said during a teleconference on Friday. “This is the greatest country in the planet. We will rise up and kick this in the teeth. September is a long time away, man.”

While it’s unclear if we’ll actually have college football this fall, we do know that Swinney continues to travel. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the head coach of the Tigers recently traveled by private plane to vacation in Florida.

Dodd is reporting that Swinney might travel next week for Easter. The plane has reportedly been sanitized, but the optics of this situation aren’t ideal.

No one can blame Swinney for being an optimist, especially during a dark time like this.

However, the fact that Swinney is traveling while most people are quarantined isn’t sitting well with the public.

If the season does begin on time, Clemson will hit the road to face Georgia Tech during the first week of September.

