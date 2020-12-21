The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Top 25 Ballot

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney against Notre Dame.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney’s final Coaches’ Poll top 25 ballot has been revealed and one team’s ranking is causing quite a stir on social media.

The Clemson Tigers’ head coach has Ohio State, his College Football Playoff opponent, ranked No. 11 in his final top 25. Yes, the undefeated, Big Ten champion Buckeyes are ranked No. 11, behind teams like Iowa State, Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina.

Swinney has made it clear that he thinks Ohio State’s six-game schedule should hurt them more than it has.

“If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter,” Swinney told Rich Eisen.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not a great team and couldn’t win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be — I just think, from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in because it’s been an incredible challenge.”

Swinney has at least backed up those comments with his top 25 ballot:

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas A&M

5. Florida

6. Georgia

7. Cincinnati

8. Oklahoma

9. Iowa State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Ohio State

12. North Carolina

13. Brigham Young

14. Indiana

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. Northwestern

20. Southern California

21. Texas

22. Iowa

23. Liberty

24. San Jose State

25. Army

The college football world has taken to social media to react to Swinney’s ranking.

New Year’s Day can’t get here soon enough.

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


