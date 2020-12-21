College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Top 25 Ballot

Dabo Swinney’s final Coaches’ Poll top 25 ballot has been revealed and one team’s ranking is causing quite a stir on social media.

The Clemson Tigers’ head coach has Ohio State, his College Football Playoff opponent, ranked No. 11 in his final top 25. Yes, the undefeated, Big Ten champion Buckeyes are ranked No. 11, behind teams like Iowa State, Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina.

Swinney has made it clear that he thinks Ohio State’s six-game schedule should hurt them more than it has.

“If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter,” Swinney told Rich Eisen.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not a great team and couldn’t win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be — I just think, from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in because it’s been an incredible challenge.”

Swinney has at least backed up those comments with his top 25 ballot:

Dabo Swinney, Clemson 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Texas A&M 5. Florida 6. Georgia 7. Cincinnati 8. Oklahoma 9. Iowa State 10. Coastal Carolina 11. Ohio State 12. North Carolina 13. Brigham Young 14. Indiana 15. Miami (Fla.) 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 17. Oklahoma State 18. North Carolina State 19. Northwestern 20. Southern California 21. Texas 22. Iowa 23. Liberty 24. San Jose State 25. Army

The college football world has taken to social media to react to Swinney’s ranking.

Always interesting to look through the final coaches’ poll ballots. Dabo apparently doesn’t think much of the @OhioStateFB team he’s preparing to face in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/wwAqPKYfq9 — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) December 21, 2020

Bulletin board material is overrated, but wow. Ohio State 11th?! I know Dabo is big on the games played storyline. This is crazy, though. I do admire his give-no-Fs attitude. He knew this ballot was going to be made public. https://t.co/OcfjjMXSeC — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 21, 2020

2 things:

1. This matches what Dabo Swinney has been saying all year re: # of games mattering.

2. Swinney casts his own vote every week. It's not a PR person. Dabo in 2018 said sometimes he calls in at 3 a.m. "If I'm gonna put my name on it, I should try to be informed." https://t.co/eVK9zgSkB3 — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 21, 2020

If you think Clemson is using the footage of Ryan Day in the locker room as motivation, imagine what Ryan Day is doing with Dabo Swinney’s final ballot 😂 @BuckeyeScoop pic.twitter.com/Yk8Fvks3Kd — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) December 21, 2020

In news sure to fire up the Ohio State fan base, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ranked the Buckeyes No. 11 in his coaches poll ballot— just behind No. 10 Coastal Carolina. pic.twitter.com/nTpEgnhnfT — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 21, 2020

New Year’s Day can’t get here soon enough.

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.