Dabo Swinney Trolls Alabama, Nick Saban With Latest Comments

On Friday morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raised a few eyebrows around the college football world with his comments.

The Clemson head coach seemingly took a shot at the Alabama football program. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban revealed the team is using some new tech to get them ready for 2020.

Swinney was asked how his team is preparing for the 2020 season without organized team activities. During the conversation with local media, an Alabama reporter asked Swinney about the Crimson Tide’s decision to use Apple watches this offseason.

“Our guys are putting the work in, I don’t need an Apple watch to track them,” Swinney said. His comments were a direct shot at Alabama, though Swinney loves to get the media riled up.

Alabama’s new strength coaches were responsible for the move. Saban praised David Ballou and Matt Rhea for their work this offseason.

“They were very instrumental in setting up this whole program of what we’re doing with the players in terms of Apple watches for their workouts and apps on their phones for weight training programs,” Saban said.

Swinney and company clearly don’t need any tech to get their players ready for the 2020 season.

Will we see a normal season this year?