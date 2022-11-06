Dabo Swinney Uses 2 Words To Describe Clemson's Blowout Loss

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Clemson's college football playoff hopes crashed to the ground on Saturday, as the previously unbeaten Tigers were blown out by Notre Dame.

The 35-14 defeat all but ended Clemson's chances of reaching the playoff, but it also did more than that. It sent a wakeup call to Dabo Swinney's team.

After the game, Swinney called the result an "ass-kicking."

"This was an ass-kicking, period," Swinney said, via ESPN. "That's what it is. Just flat-out got our tails handed to us. That's unfortunate. It hasn't happened a lot, but it's happened a few times along the way. We've handed out a bunch of them, too. Tonight, we were the bug. We got the bad end of that deal, and we deserved every second of it."

Last night was the worst loss by the Tigers against an unranked opponent in more than a decade. Clemson's defense was bludgeoned for 263 rushing yards on 47 carries, and the Tiger offense could do nothing until garbage time.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter, only to have five-star freshman Cade Klubnik immediately throw an interception after entering the game.

Clemson's special teams also took a hit, as Notre Dame scored its first touchdown on a blocked punt by Jordan Botelho, which linebacker Prince Kollie scooped up and returned 17 yards for the score.

We'll see how the Tigers pick themselves up off the mat and respond when they take on Louisville next week.