Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Nick Saban Feud

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers greet after the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban turned a lot of heads last week with his comments about Texas A&M. His remarks ultimately sparked a passionate rant from Jimbo Fisher during a press conference.

Plenty of college football coaches and analysts have chimed in on this feud between Saban and Fisher. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, however, has made it known that he has no interest getting involved in this drama.

“I don’t know, I’m just focused on the Tigers,” Swinney told Live5News. "I ain’t getting involved in all that stuff. You know, it’s… I’ve had plenty of comments on NIL. I’m just focused on our guys and what we need to do and helping our guys be successful.”

Swinney is right that he's had "plenty of comments" on NIL deals.

In April, Swinney addressed how NIL deals are changing college football.

"There's no rules, no guidance, no nothing. It's out of control. It's not sustainable. It's an absolute mess and a train wreck, and the kids are going to be the ones who suffer in the end," Swinney said, via ESPN. "There are going to be a lot of kids that end up with no degrees and make decisions based on the wrong things. There are going to be a lot of decisions based on short-term stuff, and they're going to sacrifice the long-term value of education, relationships and connectivity. It will settle out eventually. But, no, it's not what it was supposed to be."

With so much chatter taking place about this topic, it'll be interesting to see if the NCAA creates any guidelines for NIL deals.