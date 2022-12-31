Dabo Swinney Was Trending During Clemson's Loss To Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

No coach received more criticism on Friday than Clemson's Dabo Swinney. His program was blown out by Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

With the loss to Tennessee officially in the books, Clemson will finish the 2022 season with a 11-3 record. That's considered a disappointing year for the Tigers.

Countless college football fans trolled Swinney during Friday night's loss to Tennessee.

"Dabo Swinney vowed not to compete in College Football if NIL came to pass, and at least tonight he’s keeping his promise," RedditCFB tweeted.

"College Football has left Dabo Swinney in the dust, and he has no one else to blame but himself. The Clemson Dynasty has come to an end," Big Game Boomer wrote.

SEC analyst Michael Bratton said, "Did Dabo Swinney and company even work on an offensive game plan for the Orange Bowl or were they busy flipping burgers over the last month?"

Despite all this criticism, Swinney sounded optimistic in Clemson's postgame press conference on Friday night.

“We’re 11-3,” Swinney said. “I wish we were undefeated, but we’ve won the league seven of the last eight years and we’ve been pretty consistent. Nobody out there has higher expectations than what we have, I promise you that."

Clemson hasn't made the College Football Playoff since 2020. Swinney will try to end that drought next season.