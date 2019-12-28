In just a few hours the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers will take the field for the right to play in the College Football Playoff national title game. The last time these two teams met it wasn’t great for the Buckeyes, but this game will likely be very different.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had an easy time motivating his team throughout the year. After the Tigers struggled to take down North Carolina, they fell from the top spot in the rankings.

Now the Tigers enter the playoff as the No. 3 team in the country, despite not losing a game for two-straight seasons.

Ahead of the team’s game against Ohio State, Swinney gave a short message to his team – and a little message for the College Football Playoff committee, as well.

“I told our players to just win the last game. Lucky for us, it’s one that people don’t vote for,” Swinney said.

“I told our players to just win the last game. Lucky for us, it’s one that people don’t vote for,” Clemson’s Dabo Swinney I hope he truly doesn’t believe people don’t respect his team. It’s getting really old. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 28, 2019

Dabo loves to think that the Tigers are overlooked – even despite winning the national title last season.

Clemson enters tonight’s game as a slight favorite over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, but he’s still trying to find a way to hype up his players before the game.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.