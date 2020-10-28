Dan Orlovsky Lists 3 Reasons For Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Decision

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft–unless, of course, he stuns the masses and stays in school.

It would still be a massive surprise if Lawrence elects to return for his senior season, even if he didn’t quite shut the door on the possibility of coming back to school when he was asked about it on Tuesday.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence told reporters. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

Right now, the 0-7 New York Jets have the inside track at the No. 1 overall pick. If they wind up holding that prize at the end of the season, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Lawrence’s decision is a no-brainer.

Orlovsky tweeted today that the Clemson star should go pro and start his career in New York for three reasons.

Lawrence should go to draft and be taken by @nyjets

1) New GM there looks like he can draft. Becton/Mims/Perine in 1st 3 rounds

2) Lot of good HC options (Smith/Bienemy/Daboll)

3) 13 picks in first 3 rounds of next 3 drafts-will be 5 1’s with Darnold trade in next 2 @espnbob — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 28, 2020

Orlovsky does raise some fair points. Sure, the Jets are a disaster now under Adam Gase, but on paper, there are multiple reasons that indicate a quick turnaround is possible.

Lawrence could wind up being the major catalyst in that turnaround.