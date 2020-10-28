The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dan Orlovsky Lists 3 Reasons For Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Decision

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 1.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the start of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft–unless, of course, he stuns the masses and stays in school.

It would still be a massive surprise if Lawrence elects to return for his senior season, even if he didn’t quite shut the door on the possibility of coming back to school when he was asked about it on Tuesday.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence told reporters. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

Right now, the 0-7 New York Jets have the inside track at the No. 1 overall pick. If they wind up holding that prize at the end of the season, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Lawrence’s decision is a no-brainer.

Orlovsky tweeted today that the Clemson star should go pro and start his career in New York for three reasons.

Orlovsky does raise some fair points. Sure, the Jets are a disaster now under Adam Gase, but on paper, there are multiple reasons that indicate a quick turnaround is possible.

Lawrence could wind up being the major catalyst in that turnaround.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.