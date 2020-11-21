Danny Kanell Has A Message For The Clemson Tigers

The biggest news in the college football world this weekend revolves around a game that will not be played this weekend. On Saturday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the game between Clemson and Florida State was postponed.

Clemson and Florida State’s medical staffs couldn’t agree on whether to play this afternoon. According to Yahoo insider Pete Thamel, the Tigers had a positive COVID-19 test on Friday night. That frightened the Seminoles because there’s a possibility an outbreak could occur.

Trevor Lawrence had an interesting reaction to the news, tweeting “Man, we were ready to play.” While he may have been in the clear, there was obviously too much uncertainty surrounding the team’s health.

While this is clearly a health issue for Clemson and Florida State, college football analyst Danny Kanell used today’s news as a chance to take a shot at Dabo Swinney’s program.

Once the game was officially postponed, Kanell tweeted “Clemson didn’t want that smoke.”

Kanell is trolling the Tigers with this tweet. Although he’s a former Seminole, he probably doesn’t believe that his alma mater would’ve won today.

As for whether or not this game will be rescheduled, there’s been some talk about Clemson and Florida State playing on December 12.

If the Seminoles and Tigers meet later this year, Kanell better hope that his former team pulls off the upset. If they don’t, this tweet will be seen on ‘Freezing Cold Takes.’