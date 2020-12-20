Danny Kanell Reveals Who’s No. 1 Based On ‘Eye Test’

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide sit atop the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They should remain in that spot as long as they hold on against Florida tonight.

However, college football analyst Danny Kanell thinks another team is deserving of the No. 1 spot based on the “eye test.”

That team: Clemson.

The Tigers are coming off a blowout win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Clemson has one loss on the season, but it came at Notre Dame without Trevor Lawrence.

Kanell thinks the Tigers look like the best team in college football right now.

“If the committee goes off eye test it’s pretty simple… They should have Clemson #1,” he tweeted.

If the committee goes off eye test it's pretty simple… They should have Clemson #1 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 20, 2020

Kanell is a noted SEC hater and alum of an ACC school, so this has to be taken with a pretty big grain of salt.

While Clemson looked better than Alabama today, the final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings aren’t just based on the last game.

Alabama has won every game its played by double-digits, including six straight wins by 20-plus points. That feels like a team deserving of the No. 1 seed, eye test included.