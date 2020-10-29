David Pollack Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Comments On Future

Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, right? Not so fast. It appears the college football world may have jumped the gun considering that he’s not ready to say whether he’ll go pro.

Earlier this week, Lawrence was asked if he would consider returning to Clemson for another season. His response shocked just about every football fan in the world, and we’re sure it upset the New York Jets’ fan base.

“I don’t know, we’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “Honestly, I’m just playing this year and putting everything I have into it without focusing on next year. My mindset’s been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. I’m just really focusing on this year and not trying to look ahead.”

Although it sounds like Lawrence is unsure about his future, ESPN analyst David Pollack still seems confident that he’ll go pro once Clemson’s season is over.

“I think he’s going to the NFL, I don’t have any doubts about that,” Pollack said on yesterday’s ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’ “But let’s watch how this season ends. If you go out there and lose a championship again, you might want to go out on a high note. He was very clear before the season that this was his last year. So I think this is his last year, but when you get in the season things get murky, your head starts swimming and you get lose a little bit.”

It’s very possible that Lawrence isn’t ready to discuss his future because he’s focused on winning another national title with the Tigers.

In six games this season, Lawrence has 1,833 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. There aren’t many flaws in his game, which is exactly why there are plenty of NFL teams salivating over the thought of drafting him.

Unfortunately for any NFL fan hoping to see their team select Lawrence, it’ll have to wait until after the 2020 college football season to find out if he’ll declare for the draft.

[CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi]