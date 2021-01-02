Dean Blandino Reacts To Clemson’s Targeting Ejection

For the second straight year, Ohio State and Clemson met in the College Football Playoff semifinal and for the second straight year there was a major controversial call.

Last year a suspect fumble call led Clemson to victory. This year, a targeting call on Clemson linebacker James Skalski led the Tigers to losing one of their top defensive players.

Skalski was flagged for targeting on a hit to Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields. The Clemson linebacker lowered his head and hit Fields in the ribs with the crown of his helmet.

After a review, he was flagged for targeting and ejected from the game. Of course, that led to mixed reactions, with some fans suggesting he should not have been ejected from the game.

Former NFL referee Dean Blandino made it clear that Skalski’s hit was “a foul at every level of football.”

“This is a foul at every level of football including NFL,” Blandino explained on Twitter. “Not a dirty hit, but it’s dangerous for player getting hit and more so for player doing the hitting. That’s not a textbook tackle. Can’t lower head and hit w/crown. Rule isn’t perfect, but it’s done way more good than bad.”

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans out there, they remember the hit former linebacker Ryan Shazier doled out against the Cincinnati Bengals. Shazier lowered his head and hit Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

The former Ohio State linebacker suffered a spinal cord injury and hasn’t played since.

Luckily, Skalski didn’t get hurt on the play. Blandino made it clear the rule is to protect both the offensive and defensive players in these situations.