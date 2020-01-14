DeAndre Hopkins Not Happy With National Title Game Refs

Clemson fans are not happy with the officiating in tonight’s national title game against LSU. The Tigers lost one of their best defensive players to a targeting call in the third quarter.

Just a few minutes later, one of the most controversial calls of the game came on a touchdown.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins down the sideline for a long touchdown pass. However, the officials called Higgins for offensive pass interference, taking the touchdown off the board.

Clemson failed to score on the the drive and were forced to punt the ball back to LSU.

Clemson fans and former players were not happy with the referee’s decision to throw a flag on the play. Former star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows the refs took a touchdown away from Clemson at a critical time.

“They took a touchdown away from us smh,” Hopkins said.

He’s not the only one who feels that way.

The touchdown would have cut LSU’s lead to 10 points with nearly 10 minutes left in the game.

Unfortunately for Clemson fans, the touchdown was taken off the board and likely cost the Tigers a chance at another title.

LSU leads 42-25 with under six minutes left in the game.