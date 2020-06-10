DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Dabo Swinney Racism Allegations

Dabo Swinney has been taking a lot of heat this week. First it was for not making a statement on the recent controversies at Clemson, and then for not making the right statement on them.

But Swinney has found an ally in the form of DeAndre Hopkins. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Clemson star stated point blank that his former head coach is not racist.

“One thing I do know Coach Swinney has never been a racist or had any ill will towards any player,” Hopkins said. “Best coach I’ve ever been around from a football perspective and personal perspective. He helped me become a man and grow from being a kid from Central South Carolina.”

The statement comes on the heels of an allegation from a former Clemson player that Swinney used a racial slur while admonishing players in the Clemson meeting room. However, another player later made it clear that Swinney never used the slur to refer to another player.

Earlier this week Swinney addressed the recent controversies such as his “Football Matters” t-shirt, assistant coach Danny Pearman’s use of a racial slur during practice and general resistance to letting his players protest.

But the statement was not received exceptionally well. Some ESPN analysts such as Jay Bilas believe that the statement was pretty weak.

As much as Swinney was trying to end all of the controversy, it doesn’t look like it’s going away.

Swinney has some strong allies and loud voices defending him, though.