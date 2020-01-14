Deion Sanders’ Tweet About Clemson Cornerback Is Going Viral

The Clemson Tigers jumped out to a 17-7 lead early in the first half against LSU on Monday night, but it didn’t last very long. Star quarterback Joe Burrow and company came racing all the way back.

LSU took a 21-17 lead on a touchdown pass from Burrow to star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It was Chase’s second touchdown of the game.

He’s been torching the Clemson secondary all night long, namely corner A.J. Terrell. Those watching at home have noticed Terrell struggling to stay with Chase and the rest of LSU’s talented wide receiver.

Count Deion Sanders among those witnessing the disappointing performance from Terrell – who wears No. 8 for Clemson.

“Lord Jesus I’m praying for #8 for Clemson. Please help him Lord. #Truth,” Sanders said on Twitter.

Terrell isn’t just struggling in pass protection. He also got juked out of his shoes by LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter.

It’s been a rough game for Terrell, who is considered a first or second round draft pick should he chose to leave for the NFL.

Terrell settled down nicely right before the end of the half, locking up Ja’Marr Chase on third down play.

LSU holds a 21-17 lead late in the first half.