Dabo Swinney Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Allegations

On Monday, the number of lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ballooned to 11. The star QB has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, and in a few cases, sexual assault.

One of the most recent allegations is from as recently as this month, while the others are from between June 2020 and January 2021. Watson has denied all of the allegations, calling them baseless, and accusing the attorney for the accusers, Houston-area lawyer Tony Buzbee, of looking for a six-figure payout before the allegations went public.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said in a statement last week. His lawyer called the lawsuits “meritless.”

At his Clemson spring practice press conference on Monday, Watson’s college coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the allegations. He obviously couldn’t speculate on the legitimacy of the allegations, but gave his own reflections on the Deshaun Watson that he coached, whom he says is “like a son” to him.

“We were disappointed to see his name in the news and all that’s going on,” Swinney said. “I love Deshaun Watson. He’s like a son to me. That’s how I love him.

“As far as the legal stuff, that will take its course. Certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff, but all I can tell you is I’ve known Deshaun since the 9th grade and he’s been nothing but exemplary in every area.”

Swinney said that he can only recall one time that Watson even had to be yelled at, in his three years on campus.

“In three years that he was here, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time. He was five minutes late for a team meeting he overslept for one time. That’s the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son, and we’ll just have to see where things go.”

Of course, Deshaun Watson’s reportedly exemplary behavior at Clemson doesn’t really have anything to do with the validity of the claims being made against him this month. As Swinney said, we just have to let things on the legal side play out.

[David Hale; 247Sports]