Deshaun Watson Comments On Not Winning The Heisman At Clemson

Deshaun Watson put together a legendary career at Clemson, and yet, the former national champion never won the Heisman Trophy. Earlier this week, he shared his thoughts on not winning the most prestigious award in college football.

Watson appeared on ‘The Bakari Sellers Podcast’ to discuss his college career, NFL success and recent actions regarding social injustice. Toward the end of the podcast, Watson was asked about losing the Heisman to Lamar Jackson in 2016.

“I should have won it back-to-back,” Watson said. “Lamar [Jackson] had a hell of a year. He lost a couple games in November though. He’s my dog though. He deserved it. The year before, I was the first player ever in FBS history to pass for over 4,000 yards and rush for a 1,000 yards. Never been done – Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, you can go all the way back.”

A strong argument can be made for Watson deserving the Heisman in 2016 due to his success through the air and on the ground. However, the Tigers had a better supporting cast around Watson compared to what the Cardinals had alongside Jackson.

If the Heisman Trophy took postseason success into account, Watson would have rightfully won the award in 2015 and 2016.

Despite not winning the Heisman at any point in his collegiate career, the Clemson star did win the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards twice.

Most importantly, Watson officially put the Tigers on the map as one of the few powerhouses in college football. His game-winning touchdown to Hunter Renfrow during the 2016 national title game will live on forever.

[The Bakari Sellers Podcast]