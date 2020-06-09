Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins Join Petition At Clemson University

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson are two of the most influential Clemson alumni in the world. This week, they’re using their voices and platforms to try and spur change at their alma mater.

Among the most significant people in Clemson University history is John C. Calhoun, the former Vice President under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He was an outspoken pro-slavery politician and slave owner.

The school is built on Calhoun’s old plantation. His legacy remains deeply ingrained in the culture at Clemson, with buildings and and programs named after him. That is a huge sticking point for many Clemson students, faculty, and alumni.

“As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community,” DeAndre Hopkins wrote on Instagram, in a post about the Calhoun issue. “Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it.”

His former quarterback with the Houston Texans and fellow Clemson great Deshaun Watson has thrown his support behind the cause. “His name should be removed from all University property and programming,” Watson says.

Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

Hopkins and Watson are two true NFL superstars, with serious sway. They have plenty of influence, especially if Clemson worries about losing their aid and support down the road. The fact that Hopkins has shied away from publicly acknowledging his alma mater during NFL games because of this is definitely notable.

The Clemson football program is facing plenty of its own issues as we work through these nationwide issues of race. This could be a monumental summer for the Tigers football team, and the school as a whole.

[DeAndre Hopkins]