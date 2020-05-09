Deshaun Watson’s Tweet About The Chicago Bears Went Viral Last Night

Coming out of college, Deshaun Watson was hoping he’d be the first quarterback off the board in the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead, the former Clemson star ended up being the third signal-caller drafted.

The Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina. What made this pick so puzzling was that Trubisky and Watson both competed against similar opponents in the ACC, and yet the Bears decided to go with the former Tar Heel.

Watson has shown that he’s capable of carrying a team when necessary. He’s been doing that with the Houston Texans since they drafted him. As for Trubisky, he continues to be the weak link on a loaded roster in Chicago.

It’s easy to just say Chicago miscalculated and selected the wrong quarterback in the 2017 draft. However, there appears to be more on the story. On Friday night, Watson said that he “never once” talked to the Bears leading up to the draft.

The bears NEVER ONCE talked to me.. https://t.co/nMX7JKW99P — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 9, 2020

This isn’t a great look for Bears general manager Ryan Pace, that’s for sure.

Bears fans quickly responded to Watson’s tweet and posted an old video of him saying he spoke to the Bears on The Rich Eisen Show.

Not only did Chicago pass up on Watson during the 2017 draft, the front office also missed out on the chance to select Patrick Mahomes. Both have been significantly better than Trubisky thus far.

Regardless of who’s right here, the Bears would probably love a do-over in the 2017 draft so they could take Watson – or better yet, Mahomes.