Former Clemson Football Player Arrested In Connection To Murders

A former Clemson football player has been arrested in connection to a double murder in Georgia. Desmond Brown, a former role player for the Tigers, was taken in by authorities on Monday.

The bodies of two women, 19-year old Vanita Richardson and 30-year old Clarice Campbell, were discovered near Rome, Ga. days ago. Authorities have determined that the manner of death was homicide for both women.

Earlier this week, Brown was taken in on a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of a police offer, in connection to the case. The 28-year old is one of two men brought in with connection to the deaths. Thus far, Brown’s potential involvement hasn’t been expounded upon.

36-year old Devin Watts was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of theft of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. State investigators continue to look into the double-homicide, according to a report by FOX 5 in Atlanta, per 247Sports.

#GBI arrest Desmond Brown, 28, & Devin Watts, 36, in connection to the 2 bodies found under the Etowah Bridge on May 13 in Floyd County. pic.twitter.com/EVtEIM1TVA — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 20, 2020

Desmond Brown only played at Clemson for a few months, after signing with the team in 2010. After redshirting during his first season, he contributed in the secondary and on special teams for the Tigers.

He was dismissed from the program by Dabo Swinney for a violation of team rules that November, and finished up his college career at West Alabama.

We’ll have more on this situation with the former Tiger as it comes out.

