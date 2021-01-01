Desmond Howard Predicts Winner Of Clemson vs. Ohio State

It’s finally New Year’s Day, meaning the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will square off this evening.

Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew spent Friday morning breaking down today’s playoff games. With it, they also made their predictions for Clemson-Ohio State.

It’s been over a year since the Buckeyes and Tigers went toe-to-toe in last season’s playoff. Clemson escaped with a thrilling 29-23 victory following Justin Fields’ late-game interception.

No. 3 Ohio State would love to avenge its loss to Clemson from last year, but Desmond Howard doesn’t see it happening. The College GameDay analyst joined David Pollack and Lee Corso in predicting a Tigers’ win this evening.

All three pickers on College GameDay – David Pollack, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso – predict Clemson will beat Ohio State. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 1, 2021

Don’t fret, Buckeye Nation – the game has yet to be played.

All the same college football analysts predicted Ohio State would get steamrolled by No. 1 Alabama in the 2015 College Football Playoff (and we all know what happened then). The Buckeyes, led by superstar back Ezekiel Elliot, beat the Tide in a thrilling semifinal contest.

Ohio State tends to play at its best when doubters are aplenty. There’s no doubt we’ll see a fired up Buckeyes team when they play the powerhouse Tigers Friday evening.

Friday night’s winner will advance to the national championship where it’ll take on the winner of Alabama-Notre Dame.

Ohio State takes on the Clemson Tigers Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET from the Sugar Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.