Desmond Howard Says There’s 1 Thing Trevor Lawrence Must Improve

Trevor Lawrence has been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for over a year. With the start of the opening round just eight days away, the moment where he’ll hear his name read by Roger Goodell seems to be just around the corner.

The former Clemson quarterback put together an outstanding career in college, finishing with 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, a 66.6% completion percentage, 943 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. His play for the last three seasons has greatly impressed the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the top pick on April 29.

But, Lawrence has proven himself to more than just the Jags.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard gave his in-depth analysis of Lawrence on Wednesday night in an appearance on NFL Network. Although he raved about the young quarterback’s skills, he said that the former Clemson star still isn’t a “finished product.”

However, Howard seems sold that Lawrence will thrive at the next level.

“Trevor Lawrence, he can make all the throws,” Howard said on the NFL Network “Path to the Draft” special. “He has prototypical size, maybe a little lean but when he is on that field, he is surprisingly athletic. More athletic than you would think. The guy can just run the offense. He’s been sharp since his freshman season, took over for Kelly Bryant, won a national championship and he hasn’t looked back. 34 wins only two losses, never lost a regular season game, so I think he earned the poll position. He’s still not a finished product because he can still throw some balls that sail on him sometimes. He’s going to have to correct that at the next level.”

Desmond Howard gave the remainder of his top-5 quarterback rankings during the NFL Network special. Lawrence came in at No. 1, followed by Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and finally Alabama’s Mac Jones, in that order.

Lawrence, along with his other quarterback peers will likely all come off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 29.

