Details Emerge From Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Draft Mindset

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is universally expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. But whether Lawrence knows that or not, he isn’t acting like it.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Trevor Lawrence has been preparing for the NFL like any other QB would. To that end, he’s working out with QB guru Jordan Palmer, figuring out how to gameplan, and learning everything he needs to.

“He is out training in California with Jordan Palmer… who has prepped a lot of these guys for the draft. My understanding is that Lawrence is taking the approach that ‘I’m not gonna assume the Jaguars are taking me. I am going to prepare for the draft process to present the best possible Trevor Lawrence for all the teams involved,’” Garafolo said, via 247Sports.

“So I think that’s a good approach No. 1. No. 2, as Palmer has dealt with some of these guys before, he is going to start to prepare for what’s life going to be like in the NFL. ‘What’s my week going to look like?’ So right now he’s going through exercises where he is taking a team in the playoffs and he’s breaking them down as if he’s game-planning for them. On Monday he reviews the last couple of games for that defense. Tuesday, base pressures. Wednesday, sub pressures. Thursday, third down. Friday, red zone. Because that is what your week is going to be like in the NFL so he’s getting a taste of that. I think that’s a huge reason why a lot of these guys hit the ground running.”

From @gmfb Weekend: As Trevor Lawrence begins his NFL Draft prep, he's not just assuming he'll be the #Jaguars' guy at No. 1. He's also preparing for the flow of a typical NFL week. pic.twitter.com/CxEaJURaRH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 23, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently hired Urban Meyer as their head coach and are bringing a healthy mix of college and NFL coaches onto his staff. Jacksonville also boasts a terrific assortment of draft picks and the most cap space in the league.

If and when Trevor Lawrence is taken by Jacksonville, he’ll be going to an organization positioned for a quick turnaround.

Should Trevor Lawrence start preparing like he’ll be the first player taken in the NFL Draft?