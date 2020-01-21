Video: Clemson 5-Star QB DJ Uiagalelei Makes Ridiculous Throw

You really shouldn’t worry about Clemson football after this month’s national championship loss. Not only will the Tigers have Trevor Lawrence back for his junior season this fall, but his heir apparent DJ Uiagalelei has one of the best arms coming out of the high schools ranks in years.

Uiagalelei joined the Clemson program this month, helping the team prep to face Joe Burrow and LSU. He was a five-star composite recruit and the top-ranked pro style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

He participated in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Saturday night, and drew some Patrick Mahomes comparisons in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is probably the only other guy we’ve seen make a no-look throw like this.

That’s just crazy impressive, and requires some serious arm strength.

It isn’t surprising that Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter says that DJ Uiagalelei has the best arm strength he’s ever seen, per Bruce Feldman.

“Man, his arm strength is at another level. It’s the best arm strength that I’ve ever seen. Now, it’s just a matter of refining the accuracy and that will come. He’s a perfect fit for our culture.”

As a high school senior, Uiagalelei threw for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He completed 64.5-percent of his passes on the year. He isn’t a statue in the pocket either, going for 412 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see him play a bit this fall. With the transfer of Chase Brice, he could serve as Lawrence’s primary backup in 2020, while retaining a year of eligibility if he plays four or fewer games.