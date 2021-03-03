DJ Uiagalelei Shares What He Learned Playing With Trevor Lawrence

Very few college football programs get to have the quarterback succession plan that Clemson has, going from Trevor Lawrence to DJ Uiagalelei.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s a transition from a five-star prospect and projected No. 1 overall draft pick to another five-star prospect. Uiagalelei even had an opportunity to fill in for Lawrence for two games last season while the quarterback battled COVID-19.

Now as he prepares to fully take over as Clemson’s starting signal caller, Uiagalelei can reflect back on what he learned working with Lawrence for a season.

He shared some of those lessons with reporters on Tuesday.

“How he handles it all,” Uiagalelei said, via 247Sports. “The way he is as a man, the way he is with his faith and how committed to it he is. He’s always on time. He’s always there to be accountable there for everybody. After a special freshman season winning a national championship, to be able to keep playing more seasons with that much pressure, I feel like that’s a true testament to his faith and how he was raised.”

In Uiagalelei’s two starts last season, he connected on 69.4 percent of his attempts, throwing for 781 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added a pair of rushing scores.

Thanks to the Californian’s own prodigious talents and the guidance he picked up from Lawrence, the Tigers’ offense is in good hands in 2021.

Oh, and it likely will be beyond that as well. Clemson picked up a major 2022 quarterback commitment last night.