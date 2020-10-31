Trevor Lawrence sent a heartfelt message to freshman DJ Uiagalelei following Clemson football’s comeback win on Saturday. The five-star freshman has since responded to the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence was nervously watching the Tigers’ comeback against the Eagles Saturday afternoon, all while in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He sent Uiagalelei a congratulatory message following the game.

“LETS GO!!! So happy for this team,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you.”

Uiagalelei has since responded to Lawrence, saying he wishes the superstar quarterback could’ve been out on the field.

“My brother @Trevorlawrencee man love you bro wish you could been leading us today man!!! But I learned it all from you man thank you for always being there for me and a great example of a man to look up,” Uiagalelei responded via Twitter.

My brother @Trevorlawrencee man love you bro wish you could been leading us today man!!! But I learned it all from you man thank you for always being there for me and a great example of a man to look up 💯‼️ https://t.co/ybuRI9KkZF — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) October 31, 2020

This is the type of culture Dabo Swinney has developed and established in Death Valley. Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagalelei clearly have great respect for each other.

Uiagalelei was phenomenal in his first collegiate start. The Clemson backup completed 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also utilized his legs, carrying the rock six times for 25 yards and an additional score. It was clear on Saturday Swinney has full trust in his freshman backup.

Uiagalelei will need another monster performance next week. Lawrence has officially been ruled out for the Notre Dame game. No. 1 Clemson takes on the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish next Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.