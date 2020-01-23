Steve Spurrier Has High Praise For Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson is incredibly well set-up at quarterback for the foreseeable future. Trevor Lawrence is back for his junior year in 2020, and his heir apparent, 2020 five-star enrollee DJ Uiagalelei is already on campus, and had the chance to help with preparation for the LSU game.

Uiagalelei is known for his impressive arm strength. He recently had the chance to show it off during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, leading his team to a 20-13 win.

Coincidentally, his coach in that All-Star game is someone that is very familiar with Clemson: former South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier. Few know quarterback play better, and he came away very impressed with Uiagalelei, after not know much about him heading into preparation for the game.

Afterwards, he said that he expects DJ to step right in for Lawrence. Unfortunately for his former program, the ol’ ball coach thinks that “Dabo’s got him another good one on the way.”

From TigerNet:

“He’s a talented young man. He’s got excellent arm strength. He can make all the throws. The ball comes out of his hand with a nice spin. He’s got God-given ability to throw the ball, that’s for sure. During the game, he let a couple of hard, high ones go, but he threw some beautiful passes also. He can run the ball. I’ve got a good feeling that after one year—after Trevor Lawrence leaves—he’ll be the guy. I don’t know who else they have there but one year of work, he’s a young man that will work extremely hard to be the best he can be. I think Dabo’s got him another good one on the way.

DJ Uiagalelei is the No. 10 player in the 2020 recruiting class, and the No. 1 pocket passer in the group per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. He’s a member of a historic recruiting class for the Tigers.

Expect to hear his name a lot once we get through the 2020 season.

