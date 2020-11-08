College Football World Salivating Over This D.J. Uiagalelei Throw

He’s not Trevor Lawrence just yet, but Clemson freshman D.J. Uiagalelei has an absolute cannon.

Clemson lists Uiagalelei at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. Just this week, he drew comparisons to another tank of a quarterback, former LSU star JaMarcus Russell (the college version, of course).

Like Lawrence and Russell, Uiagalelei can really sling it. He’s already shown off that prodigious arm. He found Cornell Powell behind the Notre Dame defense for a 53-yard touchdown. The score cut Notre Dame’s early lead to 10-7.

Next week, Trevor Lawrence should be able to return to the starting lineup. However, these games give Clemson fans a pretty exciting glimpse of the post-Lawrence future. The Tigers are in a tough battle otherwise, though.

Learn how to spell his name before it’s too late: DJ Uiagalelei 🔥 (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/nJXw2d7mvZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame leads 23-10 late in the second quarter. D.J. Uiagalelei has been very impressive, completing 9-of-13 for 171 yards and a touchdown. However, the Notre Dame defense has done an incredible time keying in on Travis Etienne out of the backfield.

The superstar running back has just eight yards on eight carries, and nine yards on two receptions. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has 117 yards and a touchdown on the ground, with Kyren Williams carrying the load with 97 of those yards and the score, 65 of which came on one rush.

Tonight’s game is being split between NBC and USA Network, the latter of which has the broadcast right now as President-Elect Joe Biden gives his victory speech in Delaware.

[CBS Sports]