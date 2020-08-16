President Trump Shouted Out Trevor Lawrence During Press Conference Today

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to President Donald Trump this week, amid their shared push for college football to happen this fall. Lawrence is one of the vocal leaders of the #WeWantToPlay movement, which Trump happily co-opted as the debate over whether to play rages on.

This week was one of the toughest for the sport, since the start of COVID-19. The Big Ten and Pac-12 made the back-to-back decisions to postpone the season, pushing things to the spring if we get football in those leagues at all. With those moves, almost half of the sport will be out for the fall.

Sports are a common bone of contention for Trump. He is excited to praise his supporters within the sports world, and will do things like bring up guys like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on a whim. Today, it was Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, after his phone conversations with them this week.

“He’s an incredible quarterback, as you know, from an incredible school, Clemson,” Trump said today. “He’s gonna have a very good future in the NFL. He’s got everything. He’s got height, accuracy, a strong arm, and he’s fast.”

"I want to say that I want college football to come back. These are strong, healthy, incredible people. These are people that want to play football very badly." He tells a "sir" story about Trevor Lawrence, whose "height," "accuracy," speed and "strong arm" he praises. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2020

“He said, ‘Sir, I want to just tell you we want it back, we want to play,'” Donald Trump recounted Trevor Lawrence saying, via Axios. College football would not be the only sport addressed though.

He would go on to bash the NBA, which is incorporated significant social justice stances into their Orlando restart, and warned to back off of helping the NFL get back if players kneel during the national anthem ahead of games. His threats to turn off any games that feature protests have been a common refrain during these meetings.

Of course, the NBA could wind up having an outsized impact on college football returning. The league helped finance the Yale-developed saliva test that some hope could stem the tide of COVID-19 in the country, and really help make college football more feasible, especially for smaller schools. The league and its player’s association helped Yale develop and try out the test, which has a quick turnaround, and could cost as little as $4 per test to make.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like Trump will have much sway on whether college football goes forward, for better or worse. The leagues that haven’t postponed from the fall yet clearly want to play, though the medical data will determine if that’s possible at all.