Draft Expert Compares Trevor Lawrence To 1 NFL QB

On Thursday morning, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah dove into his analysis for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He’s the most highly-anticipated quarterback to come out of the collegiate level since Andrew Luck left Stanford. Fans of teams from around the NFL will be hoping their team loses games down the stretch in hopes of landing the elite prospect.

But how good is he really? Well, if Jeremiah’s analysis is to be believed, expect big things from the junior quarterback this season and when he enters the NFL.

In Jeremiah’s scouting report, he raved out Lawrence’s measurables and his ability. The only question mark facing Lawrence is his accuracy and his ball placement – though Jeremiah noted those are fixable issues.

Later in the scouting report, Jeremiah attempted to compare Lawrence to one NFL quarterback. He eventually settled on the quarterback Lawrence replaced at Clemson – Deshaun Watson.

Here’s more from Jeremiah:

“There really isn’t a comparison for Lawrence because of his unique measurables and athleticism. However, if you look at every current starting NFL quarterback, I believe he compares most favorably to a man who preceded him at Clemson, Deshaun Watson. Both players have lean, athletic frames and they are both capable of making winning plays from inside and outside the pocket. They can both drive the ball effectively and they share a competitiveness that’s obvious on tape. While they are effective runners, they find success on the ground in different ways. Watson is more elusive, while Lawrence has more pure speed. Watson has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and Lawrence has the upside to join him in that group in the near future.”

Several teams passed on Watson during the 2018 NFL Draft despite his standout collegiate career.

That likely won’t happen with Lawrence, who enters the 2020 college football season as the presumptive No. 1 pick.