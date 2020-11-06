ESPN Analyst Doesn’t Think Trevor Lawrence Is A Lock To Go No. 1

We won’t know until at least mid-December which team gets the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But there is increasing speculation that Trevor Lawrence may not be the player taken with that first pick.

ESPN analyst David Pollack has been giving rave reviews to Ohio State QB Justin Fields, the current Heisman Trophy betting favorite. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, Pollack argued that Fields’ rapid improvement is shortening the gap between him and the Clemson QB.

“It’s just getting close. Justin Fields just continues to get better and he’s going to with more game reps. This is just his second year as a starter by the way,” Pollack said, via Saturday Down South. “But to me, it was the arm strength… I gotta be able to stretch the field horizontally and vertically.”

Fellow analyst and former New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez shared a similar opinion in the same segment. Sanchez argued that comparing Lawrence and Fields is like Pepsi and Coke, calling them “both equally talented.”

“This is no longer pretty much, kind of, sort of (a tough decision),” Sanchez said. “We started the season and pretty much everyone said Trevor Lawrence is here and then it’s the rest of the field. I don’t think so, I think these guys are neck-and-neck. And I really thought it last year in their last two games each. Right now, it’s going to be a GM’s decision. They’re both incredibly talented and it’s going to be Pepsi one way, Coke the other, they’re both equally talented.”

Heading into Week 9, the New York Jets are the frontrunners to get No. 1 overall pick due to their 0-8 record. But there are several terrible teams that could replace them the moment the Jets get their first win.

The New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans (whose pick would go to the Dolphins) all sit at one win each, and don’t have a whole lot of winnable games left on their schedules.

But from the way Fields and Lawrence have played, whoever gets that first pick will be getting a potential franchise QB.

It’s a good position to be in, and a good problem to have.