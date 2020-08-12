ESPN Analyst Names 1 Area Of Improvement For Trevor Lawrence

When Trevor Lawrence decides to leave Clemson – which is likely after the 2020 school year – he will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

He’s been projected as the potential No. 1 pick since he stepped onto the field for the Tigers as a freshman. However, even the best quarterbacks in the game have things they need to work on.

During ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday morning, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky named Lawrence’s weakness. He thinks the Clemson star needs to work on his anticipation.

“Anticipation throws and getting the ball out of his hands before receivers are opened,” Orlovsky said.

Here’s more of his comments, from 247Sports:

“It’s not necessarily demanded of him too much in that Clemson offense, but you want to see him develop that and grow that. He’s a kid still. This is a true sophomore running this offense and he’s had tremendous success. Here’s the thing: He’s very much Andrew Luck and maybe Matthew Stafford. I would say both of those guys are so physically talented that you don’t necessarily have to learn at a young age how to anticipate your throws because you’re so good. The arm is so good that I don’t need to. I can wait to see if you’re open and I’m strong enough, accurate enough to put it in place where I need to be. That’s different in the NFL. He will need to learn how to get that into his game.”

Lawrence would need to have a horrific season to not be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2021 NFL draft rolls around next spring.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are the other top quarterback prospects. However, they aren’t expected to challenge Lawrence as the top pick.

Whether or not he anticipates his throws well.