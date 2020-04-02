College football has plenty of historic games throughout the sport’s history. But ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes five games in particular stand out above the rest – at least for him personally.

The ESPN analyst released on Thursday a list of the five greatest college football games he’s ever seen live. To no surprise, the 2006 National Championship Game tops the list.

No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 Texas at the Rose Bowl is a game that’ll never be duplicated. The immense talent between both teams and picture-perfect venue simply set the table for what turned out to be one of the best games – and finishes – of all-time.

“For all the reasons everyone has already said. It was utterly perfect,” Connelly said of Texas vs. USC, via ESPN. The rest of Connelly’s top-five college football games can be found below:

Texas 41, USC 38 (2006) Notre Dame 31, Florida State 24 (1993) Alabama 32, Georgia 28 (2012) Penn State 14, Miami 10 (1987) Clemson 35, Alabama 31 (2017)

Alabama vs. Georgia in the 2012 SEC Championship is just about as good as it gets in college football. The game’s winner was slotted to play Notre Dame in the eventual BCS National Championship.

The Crimson Tide escaped with a four-point victory after Georgia failed to stop the clock inside the red-zone, subsequently sending Alabama to the championship game.

Another recent game featured on Connelly’s list includes Clemson’s thrilling championship victory over Alabama in 2017. Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with just seconds remaining gave the Tigers a four-point win over the Crimson Tide.

ESPN will be airing Connelly’s No. 1 game tonight.

Love this-starting this Thursday @espn will air a Throwback Classic CFB game!

1st game is one of my favorites w/ @TexasFootball & USC. A game many believed Texas couldn’t match up. But @VinceYoung10 had other ideas-Thursday 8pm ET-Also Keith Jackson’s last call of his career! pic.twitter.com/eXkmIoHzOE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 1, 2020

Few games, if any, can top that one.

Will you be tuning into ESPN tonight?