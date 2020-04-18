With the NFL Draft less than a week away, ESPN analyst Jeff Legwold released his final rankings for the top 100 prospects. His choice for the No. 1 player in this year’s draft may surprise the football world.

Joe Burrow has been projected to go first overall for several months. The Cincinnati Bengals need a new quarterback and would benefit greatly from drafting the LSU product.

Even though Burrow will likely be the first player taken off the board, many analysts have dubbed Ohio State defensive end Chase Young as the best prospect in the draft. Well, it appears that Legwold doesn’t believe Burrow or Young deserve the title of top prospect.

Instead, Legwold is giving that title to Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. It’s a bold pick for sure, but the versatile linebacker is an extremely intriguing prospect that should thrive if he’s in the right system.

Here’s what Legwold had to say about Simmons, via ESPN:

Simmons projects as an early-down safety who can drop to linebacker in nickel and dime packages. The game video shows snaps at five different positions — outside linebacker, inside linebacker, free safety, strong safety and slot cornerback. The team that finds the right mix for his talents will have a spectacular player.

This past season, Simmons had 104 tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions for the Tigers.

Simmons could serve as a linebacker or safety at the next level. He possesses similar traits to former Michigan star Jabrill Peppers, but many would argue that Simmons is much better.

Do you think Simmons is the best prospect in the upcoming draft?