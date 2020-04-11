Isaiah Simmons is officially listed as a linebacker, but he’s such a versatile player he can line up in several different spots on defense. Most analysts believe he’ll be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft – most being the keyword.

During his final season with the Clemson Tigers, Simmons had 104 combined tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions. His combination of speed and strength is one that most defensive coordinators will be salivating over.

Just because Simmons is considered an elite prospect by most analysts doesn’t mean there can’t be a few exceptions though. ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic appeared on the “Stanford Steve & The Bear” podcast to talk about his concerns with the Clemson linebacker.

Cubelic is the second analyst in the last few weeks to show some hesitation when talking about Simmons. Back in March, Todd McShay said he wouldn’t classify Simmons as an elite player.

Here’s why Cubelic is skeptical about Simmons’ fit in the NFL, via The State:

“I don’t see where he fits,” Cubelic said. “You’re telling me some of these flex tight ends in the NFL he’s going to be able to run with those guys and cover? You’re confident in him manning up Travis Kelce? … Is he quick enough, fast enough, athletic enough to cover the slot, be it a flex tight end or a slot receiver? I think he’s physical enough to play the run close to the box, but can he do it for an entire season and can he hold up against NFL offensive linemen and NFL blockers? That’s a question mark that I have.”

There are certainly question marks regarding any prospect. That being said, the ceiling for Simmons is so high that he should be worth the risk.

As long as Simmons enters the right system, the Clemson product should have success in the NFL.

Do you agree with Cubelic’s take on Simmons?