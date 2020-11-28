ESPN Analyst Reacts To Seeing “Angry Clemson” Today

Is there a scarier sight in college football than an angry Clemson team? Well, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly certainly doesn’t think so.

Clemson didn’t play last week against Florida State due to concerns over COVID-19. There was a dispute as to whether or not the game could be played, but that debate is no longer worth having at this point.

Since the Tigers didn’t play last Saturday, Dabo Swinney’s squad had to spend an extra week thinking about their overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Panthers, they were the first team standing in the way of the Tigers.

The Tigers have jumped out to a 38-10 lead over the Panthers heading into halftime. Trevor Lawrence has been sensational in his first start since October, completing 17-of-25 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

With the first half officially in the books, Connelly has released his latest power rankings for college football. At the top of his power rankings is “Angry Clemson.”

College football power rankings: 5. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

2. Bama

1. Angry Clemson — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 28, 2020

The road to the College Football Playoff is pretty simple for Clemson. It’ll need to win its remaining regular season games against Pitt and Virginia Tech, and then it has to win the rematch against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship.

If the Tigers can get back to the Playoff, they’ll be as dangerous as any team in the field. And if they’re playing angry, they might just be the best team in the country.