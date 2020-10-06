ESPN Analyst Reacts To The Dabo Swinney-NFL Speculation

Every year, there are a handful of college football coaches linked to the NFL. While the season is still very young, Dabo Swinney is already being mentioned for a job opening at the professional level.

On Monday, the Houston Texans surprisingly fired Bill O’Brien. The writing has been on the wall for a few years now, but it was still shocking to see him get fired just four games into the 2020 season.

Immediately after the Texans relieved O’Brien of his duties, Swinney was mentioned as a potential replacement. After all, he does have some really good experience coaching Deshaun Watson.

When a potential reunion between Swinney and Watson was discussed on ESPN’s Get Up, Greg McElroy made it very clear that he believes it’d be a mistake for Swinney to leave Clemson for the NFL.

Here’s what McElroy said, via 247Sports:

“I don’t like it at all, Greeny. I think it makes absolutely no sense,” McElroy said on Tuesday morning’s edition of Get Up. “Obviously, Dabo Swinney’s familiarity with Deshaun Watson is intriguing, I can understand why people connect the dots. But if there’s one thing we all know after covering Dabo Swinney for many, many years, the guy is a figurehead. He is not a tactician. He is not one of those guys that’s going to give you some unbelievable boost by creating a scheme that is somewhat unstoppable. Dabo Swinney’s a rah-rah coach that is more of a politician than he is a down-in, down-out, offensive or defensive mind.”

Swinney was actually asked about the Texans’ job earlier today. His response was very vague, as he said “That is not even anything that I want to even have to even think about.”

Right now, Swinney’s priority is to win another national championship with Trevor Lawrence.

Leaving for the NFL might sound intriguing, but Swinney is currently in the middle of building one of the greatest dynasties that college football has ever seen. It’s tough to leave that behind for an organization that doesn’t have much history.

For once, the grass isn’t greener on the other side.