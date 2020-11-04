ESPN Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Clemson-Notre Dame

The Spun

Notre Dame football quarterback Ian Book runs during Cotton Bowl against ACC power Clemson in a College Football Playoff game.

This weekend’s college football slate is a good one, and the biggest matchup will occur Saturday night: Clemson-Notre Dame.

Two top five teams will meet when the No. 4 Irish host the No. 2 Tigers this weekend. Adding intrigue to the already juicy battle is the fact Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out due to COVID-19. Five-star freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is starting in his place.

Clemson and Notre Dame have met twice in recent years. The Tigers won a memorable nailbiter in the rain in Death Valley in 2015 and blasted the Irish in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl in 2018.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his score predictions for Week 10, using his patented SP+ formula. He is expecting Saturday’s game to resemble 2015 Clemson-Notre Dame more than the 2018 version.

Connelly is picking the Tigers to win 28-27 in primetime.

Despite having a lot of overall success under Brian Kelly, Notre Dame has not been able to win these types of games.

In fact, the Irish are only 1-19 against top five opponents since 2000.

Will this be the night the Fighting Irish finally win “the big one” under Kelly? Or will Clemson continue to assert its dominance over ACC foes?

Clemson-Notre Dame will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.


