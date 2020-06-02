ESPN Analyst Reveals Where He’d Rank Trevor Lawrence Among NFL QBs

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. There’s a chance he could have gone No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft, if he could have entered.

Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum is taking things a step further though. On Get Up! Tuesday morning, Tannenbaum was asked where he would pick Lawrence if he were drafting from a pool of quarterbacks from all levels.

Tannenbaum’s answer is pretty astounding. He would take Lawrence second overall.

In case you were wondering, that means he’d be ahead of everyone but Super Bowl champion and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“Greeny, he’d be number two for me,” Tannenbaum said, via 247Sports. “It’s Patrick Mahomes, draw a line, it’s Trevor Lawrence and maybe in that conversation, you have Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson. Aaron Rodgers, because of age, is probably out. Lamar Jackson’s below that. There’s other players I like a lot, like Carson Wentz, but durability becomes a factor. “This guy checks all the boxes and, oh, by the way, he won’t be 21 until October. He has all the physical attributes, you touched on his leadership already. This is a transformational talent who has lost one game in college, and by the way, the game he lost against LSU? He threw for 394 yards.”

The No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class of 2018, Lawrence certainly has not disappointed since enrolling at Clemson two years ago. He’s led the Tigers to a national title and runner-up showing while throwing for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns.

The only thing he has yet to add to his resume is a Heisman Trophy, and that might get checked off the list very soon.

He’s the favorite to win that award in 2020, along with Ohio State’s Justin Fields.