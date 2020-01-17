On Friday afternoon, Clemson running back Travis Etienne shocked the college football world when he announced his plans to return to the school for another year.

Etienne is one of the most efficient running backs in college football history. He’s averaged 7.8 yards per rush during his collegiate career – one of the highest marks in the history of the sport.

After Etienne announced his decision to come back to college football, ESPN analyst David Pollack suggested everyone else in the country was just fighting for second place.

“And now everyone in college football is just fighting for 2nd place. That’s a badddd man!!!!!!! Congrats big dawg!” Pollack said on Twitter.

He’s not wrong.

He’ll team with Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers to complete a potent offense for the Tigers.

Clemson enters the 2020 season as the heavy favorite to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers are the odds-on favorite to win the national title next season as well.

Travis Etienne finished the 2019 season with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Perhaps the most important part of the season for Etienne came with his improved ability as a receiver.

He’ll have another year to continue that development.