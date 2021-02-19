ESPN Analyst: Trevor Lawrence Isn’t “Can’t Miss” Prospect

Trevor Lawrence has been labeled the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. However, that doesn’t necessarily make him a “can’t miss” prospect.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, former NFL safety Ryan Clark unveiled an interesting take on Lawrence. He admit that he’s not completely sold on Lawrence being that good that he’d immediately change a franchise.

“It’s not that I don’t think Trevor Lawrence is a good quarterback,” Clark said on Get Up. “I just don’t think he’s a savior. I don’t necessarily think he’s a can’t miss, All-Pro, Hall of Fame level quarterback.”

Clark then used Lawrence’s head-to-head performances against Joe Burrow and Justin Fields to support his argument.

“I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence walking into the stadium and facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can’t get out of my mind the next year him doing the same thing against Justin Fields.”

.@nfldraftscout and @realrclark25 aren't sold on Trevor Lawrence 🧐 "I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence … facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can't get out of my mind the next year doing the same thing against Justin Fields." pic.twitter.com/reFSRQmIyz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 19, 2021

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, who just joined ESPN as a contributor this week, shared some insight on what people around the league are saying about the Clemson product.

“The more you talk to evaluators around the NFL they’ll tell you ‘Let’s pump the brakes on this Trevor Lawrence kid.’ While he has been anointed the past three years as the future and savior of football, Zach Wilson, a lot like Joe Burrow, had that ascension in his final year.”

Despite these comments from Clark and Miller, it’d be extremely shocking if Lawrence isn’t the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.