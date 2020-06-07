ESPN Announcer Says Dabo Swinney Is ‘Failing’ His Players

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is the latest media member to call out Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for how he has handled the ongoing social unrest in America.

Swinney first offered his response to the death of George Floyd last week, saying that he and his entire team and staff “are all hurting for the Floyd family, and our country.”

“What I know is I approach everything from a perspective of faith, and it’s that where there’s people there’s going to be racism and greed and hate because we live in a sinful, fallen world,” Swinney also said, via USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

However, there have been many who felt Swinney could and should have said more. He has also taken heat for his handling of an incident involving assistant coach Danny Pearman using the N-word in practice. Lastly, Swinney has been questioned for wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt this weekend.

All of this brings up to Jones, who took to Twitter this afternoon to offer his thoughts on Swinney and the actions he’s taken and failed to take.

“Dabo is failing his black players on police brutality and racism…Facts!” Jones wrote.

Jones is not the only person who feels this way, although we have to acknowledge that none of us know what has been said and done behind the scenes by Dabo and other Clemson coaches.

Last night, a former Clemson player named Haamid Williams actually accused Swinney himself of having used the N-word in the locker room several years ago. However, former Tigers tight end Brandon Ford, one of Williams’ teammates at the time, backed Swinney and said the incident did not happen.