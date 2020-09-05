ESPN Announces First College GameDay Destination For 2020 Season

There were times this year where it didn’t seem like it’d actually happen, but college football is officially back. Since college football will take place this fall, it also means ESPN’s College GameDay will return as well.

The first College GameDay of the year is taking place from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Next weekend though, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew will be on the road.

Wake Forest just announced that College GameDay is coming to their city. The Demon Deacons will be hosting the Clemson Tigers in their season opener.

Fans will not be in attendance for College GameDay due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. Additionally, there will not be spectators at Truist Field for the showdown between Clemson and Wake Forest.

One of the reasons people love College GameDay is because of the atmosphere that fans create. That element of the show will definitely be missing this year.

As for the Clemson-Wake Forest game, the reigning ACC champions are heavy favorites.

Clemson has an elite duo on offense in Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, Dabo Swinney will not have Justyn Ross this season due to a neck injury.

Moving over to Wake Forest, the program recently learned that star wideout Sage Surratt will not play this season. Instead, he’ll use this time off to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kickoff for the Clemson-Wake Forest game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.