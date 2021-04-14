ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s Most-Likely Undefeated Team

ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) this week, providing an early computer-generated look at how the 2021 college football season might play out.

One of the metrics of the FPI measures a team’s likelihood of winning out. In the preseason, this means it gives the probability of each team going 12-0 in the regular season.

According to the latest update, there are four teams with at least a 10% chance of going 12-0. The team with the best chance, according to the computers, is Clemson at 21%.

Here’s the full top four:

Clemson – 21%

Alabama – 16%

Oklahoma – 15%

Ohio State – 11%

It shouldn’t be surprising that Clemson tops that list. The Tigers have posted three undefeated regular seasons in the last six years.

In that time span, Dabo Swinney’s team has lost only three regular season contests and seven games in total. Even without Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers will be overwhelming ACC favorites once again in 2021, thanks in large part to five-star quarterback D.J Uiagalelei.

However, Clemson will be challenged out of the gate in a way it hasn’t in recent seasons. The Tigers open up 2021 against Georgia, a projected top-10 team.