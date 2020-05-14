ESPN Names College Football’s No. 1 Team For Next 3 Years

As we leave the 2010s behind and enter the 2020s in college football, we should consider who the No. 1 team in the sport may be in the years to come.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg analyzed the future of college football over the next three years. Using a combination of future QBs ranking, future offense ranking, and future defense ranking, there was one team that stood out: Clemson.

Rittenberg explained that the dominant quarterback play led by Trevor Lawrence makes them among the best in college football. The fact that they have DJ Uiagalelei waiting in the wings means they will be good for years to come.

“Clemson has supplanted Alabama as the dominant team of the CFP era and leads off these projections for the second consecutive year,” he wrote. “Both Alabama and Ohio State are in the conversation, but Clemson’s ability to produce elite-level quarterbacks, reload on defense and dominate in recruiting is virtually unparalleled. The addition of D.J. Uiagalelei as Trevor Lawrence’s likely successor solidifies the quarterback position. Skill-position depth on offense is never an issue, and the line isn’t a liability.”

As for the defense, Rittenberg complimented Clemson on having the best defense to balance their elite offense.

There’s no denying that the 2010s were almost solely owned by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They won four national titles, five SEC titles, and won ten bowl games during the decade.

Clemson’s run of on-field success and in recruiting has made them clear favorites to be dominant in the 2020s.

Dabo Swinney’s success at recruiting elite quarterbacks alone could make them a perennial CFP contender for the next three years.

You can view ESPN’s full rankings here.