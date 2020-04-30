ESPN Names 8 QBs To Watch For The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft featured a plethora of elite-caliber quarterbacks, such as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. Although it’s early in the evaluation process, the quarterback group for next year’s draft might be even better.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is thought of as the best of the bunch. Since he won a national championship as a freshman, the entire sports world has been calling him the next generational prospect.

Lawrence isn’t the only quarterback worth an early pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Justin Fields from Ohio State has been rising up draft boards due to his dual-threat capabilities. He’s probably the most explosive quarterback in the entire country.

For those wondering who else is an intriguing quarterback prospect from the 2021 class, ESPN analysts David M. Hale and Kevin Seifert provided a list featuring eight gunslingers that are eligible for next year’s draft.

Here are the eight quarterbacks to know for the 2021 NFL Draft, via ESPN:

Trevor Lawrence

Justin Fields

Sam Ehlinger

Jamie Newman

Brock Purdy

Kellen Mond

K.J. Costello

Trey Lance

Every quarterback on the list plays for a Power Five program except for Trey Lance, who’ll be entering his redshirt sophomore season with North Dakota State this fall.

Which draft-eligible quarterback will you be watching closely next season?