ESPN Names The Game Clemson Is Most-Likely To Lose

Of all the 2020 national championship favorites, Clemson has the easiest schedule. The Tigers appear to be on track for another undefeated regular season, but one opponent could pose a major challenge.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will travel to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 7. As we’ve seen in the past, late-season road contests are major trap games for championship contenders. Not to mention, the Fighting Irish are a potential championship contender themselves.

Fortunately for Clemson, the Tigers have two weeks to prepare for Notre Dame due to a bye just the week before. But even with the extra rest and preparation, ESPN is calling Notre Dame Clemson’s toughest opponent of the 2020 season.

Per ESPN’s 2020 Football Power Index, Clemson has an 86.7 percent chance of beating the Fighting Irish this upcoming season. Amazingly enough, that percentage is the lowest of Clemson’s entire 2020 schedule.

The ACC is announcing its 2020 football schedule this morning. Clemson has the week off before its Nov. 7 game at Notre Dame. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 22, 2020

If all goes according to plan, the Tigers should finish the 2020 regular season undefeated. But if Clemson suffers a loss at any point along the way, the path to the College Football Playoff becomes trickier.

The ACC is widely considered the weakest conference of the Power Five due to its lack of overall competition and depth. Clemson has to at least go undefeated in conference play to ensure a spot in the playoff. A loss to Notre Dame would certainly hurt the Tigers’ chances, but it wouldn’t necessarily eliminate them.

