ESPN Released Its 2021 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Nick Saban and the Tide cruised to a 52-24 win, giving Saban his seventh national title – a college football record. With the 2020 season officially in the rearview, ESPN looked ahead to the 2021 season.

ESPN released its “Way-Too-Early” top 25 for the upcoming season. Despite winning the national title, ESPN did not put Alabama at the top of the list.

No, that honor went to Clemson, which lost its playoff game in blowout fashion to Ohio State. After finishing as the runner-up, Ohio State did not crack the top four.

Here’s the top five:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Ohio State

The full list can be seen below.

We're THAT excited 😆 Our Way-Too-Early top 25 for next year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CCNZutFA4r — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 12, 2021

Three of the top five teams will enter the 2021 season with a new quarterback starting under center. Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Justin Fields are all likely to leave for the NFL following successful 2020 seasons.

Of course, the Tigers have already seen what life without Trevor Lawrence will be like. As Lawrence dealt with COVID-19, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei took over and threw for nearly 800 yards in two games.

Georgia returns quarterback J.T. Daniels while Oklahoma has former top recruit Spencer Rattler back for another season as well.

Who will take the title next season?