ESPN Releases New 2020 Recruiting Class Top 25 Rankings

Dabo Swinney raising his arm in triumph after a 2011 college football win for Clemson over Maryland.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates the Tigers' 56-45 win over the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium on October 15, 2011 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

National Signing Day for the 2020 recruiting cycle sits just a few days away. Before the bell tolls on the 2020 cycle, ESPN took a look at the top classes in the country.

Many familiar programs like Alabama and Clemson are right at the top of the list – again.

Former Alabama assistant Kirby Smart built a recruiting powerhouse at Georgia as the Bulldogs consistently pull in top five classes. Smart and company have done so once again, according to ESPN’s latest rankings.

But who is No. 1?

That honor belongs to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Swinney, like Smart, built a recruiting powerhouse during his tenure – except he did it better.

Here’s the full top 25 from ESPN:

  1. Clemson
  2. Georgia
  3. Alabama
  4. LSU
  5. Ohio State
  6. Auburn
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Florida
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Michigan
  11. Texas
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Washington
  16. North Carolina
  17. Miami
  18. South Carolina
  19. Tennessee
  20. Florida State
  21. Stanford
  22. Kentucky
  23. Nebraska
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Arizona State

Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach sit just outside of the top 25, at No. 26.

The SEC continues to dominate recruiting, holding six of the top eight spots in the class. It’s no surprise the conference continues to send representatives to the College Football Playoff.

National Signing Day is on February 5.


