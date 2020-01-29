ESPN Releases New 2020 Recruiting Class Top 25 Rankings

National Signing Day for the 2020 recruiting cycle sits just a few days away. Before the bell tolls on the 2020 cycle, ESPN took a look at the top classes in the country.

Many familiar programs like Alabama and Clemson are right at the top of the list – again.

Former Alabama assistant Kirby Smart built a recruiting powerhouse at Georgia as the Bulldogs consistently pull in top five classes. Smart and company have done so once again, according to ESPN’s latest rankings.

But who is No. 1?

That honor belongs to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Swinney, like Smart, built a recruiting powerhouse during his tenure – except he did it better.

Here’s the full top 25 from ESPN:

Clemson Georgia Alabama LSU Ohio State Auburn Texas A&M Florida Oklahoma Michigan Texas Penn State Oregon Notre Dame Washington North Carolina Miami South Carolina Tennessee Florida State Stanford Kentucky Nebraska Wisconsin Arizona State

Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach sit just outside of the top 25, at No. 26.

The SEC continues to dominate recruiting, holding six of the top eight spots in the class. It’s no surprise the conference continues to send representatives to the College Football Playoff.

National Signing Day is on February 5.